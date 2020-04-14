RICHARDSVILLE — On April 22, Richardsville Baptist Church will celebrate its 175th anniversary. Although the congregation was beginning to make plans for a celebration, the coronavirus lockdown has put that on hold until later this year.
“The church started out with six people, on April 22, 1945,” Emma Work, of Brookville, said. Her great-grandparents, Peter and Margaret Rickard, were two of the six original members. Work, who is one of the oldest members of the church, grew up in the Richardsville Baptist Church and now serves as secretary, treasurer and trustee. In 2005 she compiled a history of the church and its people.
The new church was called the Warsaw Baptist Church and the congregation adopted 15 Articles of Faith. Having no pastor, for six years they worshiped with occasional preaching by horse-back traveling ministers. The congregation met in homes and neighboring schoolhouses, with all meetings opened and closed with singing and prayer. Work was started on a log church, but it was never finished.
In 1851 the Rev. John Sallade was called and ordained as the first pastor. He was paid $50 for a half year, plus one penny per member per week. Since that time, more than 40 pastors have served the church. Work said the church currently does not have a pastor, “but we are fortunate to have five people who are licensed to speak.”
According to Work, five years after Sallade became pastor, a parcel of land “was bought from N. Carrier for $25, of which Mr. Carrier donated $7.” It was on that parcel of land that the church, which is still being used, was built. It was dedicated on May 29, 1859.
In 1891 a baptistry was installed in the church, with some changes made to the sanctuary. The congregation also purchased a bell for the church that year, at a cost of $166.40.
When the church was built, a portion of the land was used as the church cemetery. In December 1891, church members “conferred with the Carrier brothers in regard to getting additional ground” for the cemetery. The following year, in September, “it was reported Carrier and Brothers agreed to let the church have additional ground at the rate of $90 an acre,” Work wrote.
On September 26, 1891, the name of the church was changed from the Warsaw Baptist Church to the Richardsville Baptist Church. Its motto, “One Lord, one faith, one baptism,” still appears on the front of the church.
Church records indicate that during the early years of the church, “many were received into the church and many were excluded from membership. Some reasons for exclusion were disorderly conduct, dancing, drinking, slandering, lying, stealing and not attending church. Also, the church voted to use its influence against persons going to balls, parties and circuses, and those caught would be dealt with accordingly.”
According to the church records, “those involved in the above acts were brought before the church and the matter was dealt with by the church officials. In 1867 it was resolved that all members absenting themselves from the church without a cause for the space of six months or who fails to report to the church either personally or by letter at least once in six months, shall be consider as excluded from the church on account of neglect.”
In 1890 a brother “inquired if the church allowed the members to drink intoxicating drink. Chairman said this was not allowed. A motion was made that the deacons be instructed to visit a brother and confer with him in regard to his being intoxicated. The committee who visited said the brother told us he is sorry for being intoxicated and promised to shun temptation,” church records report.
Throughout the years improvements were made to the church and parsonage, with a central gas heating system installed in the church in 1967. Programs and outreach ministries have continued to increase.
Although the congregation is currently not holding services and has postponed its anniversary celebration, “with all this pandemic, everyone is shut up in their houses. But we call each other and check on each other,” Work said. “The church keeps on going.”