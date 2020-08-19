RIDGWAY — Ridgway Ambulance Corp. Operations Manager Bob Marnatti's demonstration of the agency's new cleaning/sanitation equipment was a highlight of Monday evening's Ridgway Borough Council meeting.
Marnatti said thanks to a generous donation from the Ridgway Lion's Club, RAC now has a disinfectant fogger to clean its ambulances.
“This is our community — it's people helping people,” he said.
Disinfectant fogging involves saturating a room with a substance that purifies and removes pathogens from the air, as well as surfaces, Marnatti explained. Prior to this, each area had to be wiped down individually.
The average cost of a fogger is $500, he said.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began escalating in the spring, Marnatti says RAC immediately knew that it needed a UV lantern light to utilize new technology in detecting illness.
The timer on the light can be set to different times to detect different viruses, he said. So far, it has not yet detected the flu.
The light is plugged into the ambulances, Marnatti said. The number one spot for germs, they have found, is the monitor used for screenings.
The cost of this machine, he said, is almost $4,900, and it covers a 6,000 square-foot area. UV light bulbs are around $85 per piece.
These machines not only save emergency responders time, effort and money, but they are more efficient in detecting germs, during a time when it's crucial, Marnatti said.
“This is what we have come up with at our small community ambulance,” he concluded.
RAC hopes to be reimbursed for the machine through Elk County, since it was determined to be a necessity in April.