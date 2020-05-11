RIDGWAY — Ridgway Area High School seniors recently received surprises from staff members seeking to honor the 2020 graduates during COVID-19.
Ridgway Area School District Superintendent Heather McMahon-Vargas said a parade of about 35 staff members in cars and buses left the high school around 10 a.m. Wednesday to deliver 63 packages. Each package included graduation caps and gowns, “Elker pride” cookies donated by Joey’s Bakery and a maroon-colored mask with the words “Senior 2020” printed on it, McMahon-Vargas says.
Staff members and administrators wore masks, practiced social distancing and used good hygeine, McMahon-Vargas said.
“We miss our students terribly,” she said. “We know they have been missing school.”
In light of Teacher Appreciation Week May 4-8, the administration also delivered yard signs to all RASD staff member’s houses to honor them, McMahon-Vargas added.
“We have a couple of other things planned to honor our parents who have become partners in teaching with us as well,” she said.
Staff members also held “Class of 2020” and “We miss you” signs out the bus windows Wednesday as they drove past the seniors’ houses, and some were decorated with maroon and white balloons.