RIDGWAY — Ridgway Area School District is including its 2020 senior class in its decision about an upcoming graduation ceremony.
According to a May 31 news release, the district’s legal counsel advised the district not to facilitate a graduation ceremony with attendance exceeding 250 people, since Gov. Tom Wolf’s green-phase order specifies there should be no gathering that exceeds that number.
“As the superintendent, it is my responsibility to facilitate a graduation ceremony that provides an environment that ensures the safety, health and welfare of those in attendance, as well as our community in the days that follow,” said RASD Superintendent Heather McMahon-Vargas. “It would be irreprehensible for me to set aside the governor’s order, CDC (Center for Disease Control) guidelines and legal advice from counsel to risk the class of 2020’s graduation ceremony being in a location where someone’s loved one contracted COVID-19 and died, or to risk the ceremony being the epicenter of a COVID-19 outbreak that results in Elk County being put under a stay-at-home order and shut down.”
RASD’s original plan to honor graduates included a procession through town during which the community could cheer on graduates as they traveled to Memorial Field, a videographer and photographer present, and each family driving its graduate up to the stage.
Of 63 seniors, 26 students and a handful of parents participated in a Zoom meeting on May 29.
“They were displeased with the plan,” McMahon-Vargas said. “They indicated that the district was dishonoring the graduates, and they wanted something better. The district arranged a vote by members of the senior class. At this point, graduates have a choice between the proposed plan or a traditional ceremony that would include the graduate, two guests and the administration presenting diplomas.”
The traditional ceremony would require graduates and guests to participate in wellness checks, wear masks and maintain a social distance of at least six feet at all times. The majority of the vote will determine the type of ceremony held.