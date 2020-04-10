RIDGWAY — An Elk County caterer and personal chef recently donated 37 sourdough bread starter kits for families to enjoy during quarantine.
Kate Segat of Ridgway held a soft opening for “Katering by Kate,” her catering, chef and event-services business on South Mill Avenue, in October. The business was shut down before the state mandate due to coronavirus.
Segat said she and her husband, Frank, spoke with his cousins in Italy at the time, realizing how truly terrifying the situation was there. After also seeing no bread on the shelves and a yeast shortage in stores, Segat said she knew what to do.
“I was so sad, because bread is such a staple item,” she said. “I wanted to help the community the way I knew how.”
Segat had plenty of flour for her bakery, she says, remembering when her chef instructor in culinary school had students make and maintain their own sourdough starter kits.
“I figured I could do it again, and instead of discarding half of the starter each day, I would divide and keep feeding all of them, every day,” she said. “I could give the starters to the community with directions, recipes to use and a small loaf baked.”
Sourdough starters use natural yeasts in the air, Segat says. People can mix water and unbleached flour together, letting it sit on the counter, then “feed” the starter once per day for one week.
“I knew my idea would work when I saw so many friends on Facebook who never had time to bake before, posting pictures of them baking with their children,” she said. “It reminded me of baking with my mom when I was little.”
Segat “fed,” divided, maintained and donated 37 sourdough starter kits in less than a week. With her starter, she has made bread, pizza dough and English muffins.
“I’ve asked people who received the starters to post pics on our Facebook page,” she said. “It’s great to see all the creations that have been made.”
Segat is also looking into turning the sourdough starter kits into a fundraiser for Big Maple Family Farm’s Natural Therapies in Ridgway, to help offset the cost of feeding and caring for the animals until therapeutic riding can start again.