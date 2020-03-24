RIDGWAY — Ridgway Borough Council members met in emergency session to extend the declaration of emergency due to coronavirus Tuesday morning.
While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Elk County, the borough extended the declaration as a proactive measure designed to position Ridgway to respond effectively to the crisis now and in the future.
Mayor Guillermo Udarbe declared the emergency last week, and it expires within seven days if not extended by a majority vote of elected officials. This keeps the borough's emergency response plan in active use.
The plan has been, and will continue to be, central to the borough’s response, a spokesman said. The Emergency Task Force, which consists of police, fire emergency services and borough representatives, meets daily to ensure that the citizens and businesses of Ridgway receive the goods and services they need, while protecting public health.
The declaration also positions the borough to receive any available aid, including reimbursement for expense associated with managing the emergency situation.