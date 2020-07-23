RIDGWAY — Monday evening’s brief Ridgway Borough Council meeting presented updates on local projects, complaints and COVID-19 relief funds.
Ridgway Borough Manager Paul McCurdy announced that the Spruce Street project is finally substantially complete. He also announced the cancelation of Ridgway’s annual summer parks program. However, Ridgway parks are still open during this time.
Code EnforcementCode Enforcement Officer Mike Handley told Council there have been several complaints from residents about the discharge of grass and weeds, defined as “rubbish,” onto streets and sidewalks. Grass can be a road hazard and lead to hydroplaning, Handley said, and can also cause issues with stormwater catch basins.
An offer of $500 was made on 560 Florence St., a property appraised at $3,000.
Police ReportRidgway Borough Police Department Chief Ralph Tettis presented his monthly report to Council, indicating that arrests had increased since things in the county began to open back up, with a total of 22 in June. He also reported there were three burglaries, three traffic accidents, seven thefts, eight assaults, and 19 motor vehicle vehicle violations.
Tettis also noted two “overdoses” involving illegal drugs that occurred throughout the past month. The individuals revived with the assistance of first responders.
COVID-19 relief funds
The Elk County Board of Commissioners sent the Borough a letter concerning a COVID-19 county relief block grant, which includes the Department of Community and Economic Development distributing $625 million in CARES Act funds to counties.
According to the letter, Elk County will receive $2,701,138. The grant program guidelines identify 10 expenditures, including “assistance to the county’s municipalities for response and planning efforts, including the purchase of PPE (personal protective equipment).”
The Board of Commissioners is also accepting applications from municipalities, where requests for COVID-19-related expenses will be evaluated, the letter says.