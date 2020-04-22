RIDGWAY — With most in the comfort of their homes, Ridgway Borough Council members came together via Zoom for Monday evening’s meeting.
Ridgway Mayor Guillermo Udarbe said the community has showed strength, patience and resilience throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Udarbe, a member of the borough’s Emergency Task Force, said that group has been meeting almost daily to discuss topics such as statewide policies.
COVID-19 has taken a heavy toll on the “hometown heroes,” such as first responders, healthcare workers, grocery and pharmacy employees, life-sustaining businesses and others, Udarbe said.
“We have to support them, and help the helpers,” he says.
Ray Imhof, assistant chief of the Ridgway Fire Department and also a member of the task force, said members have been on several teleconferences with resources like Penn Highlands DuBois and state webinars, discussing what the borough should be doing during COVID-19.
“The idea is, if anything changes within 24 hours, we talk about it and how it will impact the borough,” Imhof said.
Imhof said the people of Ridgway seem to be wearing masks and for the most part, not gathering in groups.
“Based on what we have seen, the community is doing a superb job protecting themselves and each other,” he said.
The task force is also addressing the location of Elk County’s COVID-19 cases for the protection of first responders answering emergency calls, Imhof said.
Council member Ralph Dussia said Ridgway Borough Manager Paul McCurdy should write a letter of concern about the temporary closure of MedExpress Urgent Care in Ridgway.
Udarbe noted the practice reportedly had no patients and was not generating income.
“There is no healthcare in Ridgway now,” Dussia said. “We are not happy about this.”
McCurdy said he could write a letter encouraging that these healthcare services be restored in Ridgway, and council agreed.
Council recognized Kenneth Heberling as Ridgway Borough Police Department’s new full-time officer.