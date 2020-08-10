RIDGWAY — Dedicated members of the Ridgway Elks Lodge #872 still served the community throughout the COVID-19 shutdown, said secretary Mamie Mader.
The lodge closed March 17 when the shutdown was ordered by Gov. Tom Wolf, Mader said, and stayed closed until June 4.
“This could have affected our lodge very seriously, but through the efforts of a dedicated group of our members, we were open every Friday to serve fish and chicken takeout dinners,” she said. “Elks care. Elks share. This effort provided our members and community with delicious food each Friday, and also helped us financially during the closure.”
During this time, an Elks member also anonymously paid the organization’s water bill, Mader added.
The Elks Lodge held one fundraiser recently — a Jeep Run on July 11 following outdoor social distancing regulations, Mader said, benefiting the Ridgway Fire Department.
The RFD was chosen by event organizers since the annual Firemen’s Carnival fundraiser had to be canceled, Mader said.
“There will be upcoming taco pizza fundraisers to support local charities, but those dates have not been finalized yet,” she said.
Fundraisers are crucial to organizations like the Elks, Mader noted.
“Our lodge, as do all Elks lodges across the country, give back to our communities on a regular basis to youth, civic and veterans programs to name a few,” she said. “Our lodge has so many dedicated members who give their time at a moment’s notice to help someone in need. Elks Care and Elks Share.”
