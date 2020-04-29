RIDGWAY — A four-generation family farm providing farm-fresh food in Ridgway has implemented curbside pickup and delivery services during COVID-19.
Big Maple Farm, a farm stand that offers fresh produce, canned goods and local meat, will launch a subscription box program May 4, said Amanda Balon. For $60 a month, people can have goods delivered to their door step on the first and third Monday of each month. Each bag contains $30 worth of food, recipe cards and goods from other local farmers and bakers.
The first box, set to launch May 4, will contain items to make lamb gyros, Balon said, including fresh pitas from Katering by Kate bakery.
For those visiting the farm stand, there are state regulations they have to follow, Balon adds, asking customers preorder, stay in their vehicles and consider paying with the Venmo app.
“We have seen an increase of customers during this, especially when it comes to eggs,” Balon said.
The farm stand hasn't raised its prices, though, with eggs remaining at $2.50 per dozen.
“We have also had people travel for our frozen lamb from places over an hour away,” Balon said.
The farm stand has sold out of its frozen chicken consistently, too.
“It seems as though people are really searching for fresh local meat,” she said. “We also added in canned goods this year — we are selling more of those as well, because people are snacking more and making more items at home.”
There have been restrictions in place for farm markets, too, Balon says.
“We are trying to keep up with those, so we can prepared when the local ones start,” she said.
It's important for people to know where their food comes from, Balon says.
“We hope that by having our website, Facebook and Instagram, people can see how much we care for the food we raise and sell," she said, adding she hopes people continue to support farms following COVID-19.
For more information, visit www.bigmaplefamilyfarm.net or the Facebook page.