RIDGWAY — The Ridway Fire Department recently decided to cancel its 87th Firemen’s Carnival and Parade as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The shutdown has prohibited volunteers from working at the carnival lot cleaning, painting and repairing and purchase commitments would be a financial risk at the time, a spokesman said.
Firefighter Brice McKay said the decision did not come lightly.
“It was not something that any of us wanted to do, but unfortunately, it is in best interest of the community to cancel it,” he said.
The carnival is also the department’s biggest fundraiser, McKay adds.
“We are very fortunate to have a great community backing us,” he said. “Everybody has been extremely understanding. Although sad that they won’t be able to get our pizza and fries, they agree it’s the best decision.”
The closest the Ridgway Fire Department has come to canceling the celebration was after the 2014 Ridgway flood, according to a news release.
The carnival and parade are a tradition with which the Ridgway community grew up, McKay added, including the Thursday night fireworks.
“Families look forward to playing the firemen’s games and getting their dinner from us for the week,” he said.
An overwhelming majority of supplies, such as paper products, meat and french fries all come from local businesses, according to the news release. The parade is also a great way to advertise businesses.
The department is brainstorming ideas for future events, McKay added, and has already received some worthwhile suggestions.
“We would like to do something to show our appreciation for the community’s support,” he said.
The annual gun bash, originally scheduled for April and also a large fundraiser, has been rescheduled for the May 17.
“In the meantime, we want to make it clear that the Ridgway Fire Department is okay,” the news release says. “We have been and will be ready to respond to whatever call we get. Our ability to cut discretionary spending and redirect our reserves on a needs-only basis will keep us going for now.”