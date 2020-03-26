RIDGWAY — In an effort to lighten spirits and prepare families for Easter activities, Ridgway Fox’s Pizza is offering a free dozen eggs to the local community.
Ridgway Fox’s Pizza on North Broad Street began by offering “take and bake” kits for families to take home, said Owner Scott Jacobs. The kits include a small pizza, sauce, cheese, dough and toppings. Children and families can roll the dough out at home and create their own dinner together.
“It’s good for kids to spend time with their parents or siblings, whomever,” Jacobs said.
Families have been sending Fox’s pictures of the finished product, too.
With Easter around the corner, Jacobs said he decided he could do something to alleviate the level of gloominess in the world as a result of the coronavirus and people losing their jobs and form of income.
“It’s not a good thing for young kids to experience Easter without eggs,” he said. “This occupies the kids, keeps them happy and takes their mind off of things.”
The eggs giveaway will start April 2, but recipients have to let Fox’s know they would like some by Saturday, Jacobs said.
“I try to do a lot of stuff in our community, for everyone,” he said. “It’s just something to take people’s minds off of what is going on. This affects everybody. I have a few more ideas brewing for things people can do at home.”
Fox’s is offering a drive-up pickup window for orders right now, Jacobs adds.
There will also be a contest for the eggs, he said. Families can send photos of their most unique egg or clever design. Winners will receive free extra-large pizzas.
Contact Ridgway Fox’s Pizza via Facebook or by email ridgwayfoxspizza@hotmail.com. Eggs need to be preordered with a name, address and phone number.