RIDGWAY — The Lyle G. Hall Community Pool will open in Ridgway this year, while the St. Marys Community Pool will remain closed until further notice as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ridgway Borough’s Planning, Grants and Recreation Committee held its virtual meeting May 12, with Council members Abbi Peters and Ron Burkett, President Sam MacDonald, borough Manager Paul McCurdy and Code Enforcement Officer Michaeal Handley were in attendance.
At the April Council meeting, McCurdy addressed the 2020 operation of the pool, noting the cost of opening would be substantial, and recommended waiting a couple of weeks to decide.
The recreation committee deliberated on the appropriateness of opening borough recreation facilities during COVID-19, ultimately recommending the Lyle G. Hall Community Pool in Ridgway be opened at the “earliest date practicable” after the official last day of school for Ridgway Area School District.
Opening of facilities within City of St. Marys parks was also a topic during the St. Marys City Council’s meeting Monday.
City Manager Tim Pearson told the council a plan is being formulated to open the parks, but not too quickly, and keeping safety in mind and following guidelines.
According to a city news release, the use of parks and facilities will be modified for the 2020 season, based on Pennsylvania Recreation and Park Society (PRPS) and Pennsylvania Department of Health recommendations.
The release says the St. Marys Community Pool will be closed until further notice, and fees for memberships and lessons will be reimbursed. Playgrounds also will remain closed at this time.
Parks and Recreation Manager Dani Schneider said the board is still in the process of making a decision about the opening of the pool, and hopes to have an answer within the next week or so.
Sports courts and fields will be open for public use, but with no organized activities, only individual and family use. The Memorial Park Clubhouse will open by May 25.