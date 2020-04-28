REYNOLDSVILLE — A group of local artists and musicians have formed a group called Rural Artworks to better encourage the arts in the local community in and surrounding Reynoldsville.
The group who arranges Barnaroo at The Farm every year, a small musical festival held at a farm in Reynoldsville, made the leap to becoming a sanctioned non-profit organization.
“It’s been the same team of people going on a number of years now. It wasn’t until January of this year that we became incorporated as a non-profit,” said Kurt Moore, one of the founding members.
The group was inspired to officially become a non-profit after hosting a fundraiser for a friend. Last September the group successfully raised more than $3,000 for a friend battling Leukemia. The success of this fundraiser made them realize they could do some good in the community.
According to the organization’s Facebook page, it wants to “empower and unite independent artists and musicians within and around the local community” and well as provide “funding and resources for charitable events and programs seeking out assistance.”
Moore said the group found that not having a tax ID was preventing a lot of willing people from donating from their business. This was the deciding factor in getting a non-profit status.
“I thought ‘wow, we actually have the support of the community on this, so let’s do whatever we have to become public,’” Moore said.
The group members heard about the upcoming Race for Reynoldsville when they received a letter about it, which lead them to more people trying to do good. They immediately wanted to help anyway they could.
With the coronavirus, many of the events the group was planning have been postponed or canceled completely. Now limited on what it can do, the group is still offering what help it can to local residents during these difficult times.
The organization can be contacted at www.paruralartworks.org/ or on Facebook at Rural Artworks.