NEW BETHLEHEM – As you drive past any of the three campuses of the Redbank Valley School District, it would appear that operations have come to a halt. While this may appear to be the case, district superintendent Dr. John Mastillo recently pointed out that appearances can be deceiving.
Faced with the possibility and the eventual reality of school closures in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, administration and faculty of the Redbank Valley School District decided early on that they would make the best of a bad situation.
“The initial closure struck everyone with surprise,” Mastillo said in a press release Monday, noting that the district had to deal with questions ranging from “What now?” to “How long?”
Schools were closed on March 16, but phone meetings between parents and staff had already begun.
“The administrative team began discussing options immediately,” Mastillo said. “[They] understood the need to keep the staff and students connected during this physical separation.”
On March 18, the idea of online instructional opportunities was born. The program was designed to connect staff and students no matter how long the closure lasted.
“Professionally, I was unable to comprehend not offering an online plan of instruction knowing we were capable of this endeavor,” the superintendent said. “This is much more than providing educational opportunities for our students, it is about keeping everyone connected during these uncertain times.”
He continued that everyone took their responsibility seriously with the teachers devoting hours to creating a Google Classroom for their content. The process involved numerous Zoom meetings between staff, as well as phone calls and emails.
“The district staff used the original two-week closure to prepare for a continuity of education plan long before the Pennsylvania Department of Education required any district to do so,” Mastillo said.
As a result of the combined effort of the administration, teachers and support staff, Mastillo said a period of enrichment and review began on March 30, and the full launch of planned instruction began on April 6.
“The week of March 30 allowed the district the opportunity to dispense Chromebooks to students needing them and educational packets to others,” he noted. “The dedication of the Redbank Valley staff positioned the district to be one of over 500 school districts statewide offering planned instruction before, during, or after the Pennsylvania Department of Education suggested school districts provide this service for students.”
The staff and administration continue to conduct meetings regularly and to provide updates. Information is released as it becomes available and in some cases, is dependent on guidance from the state.
Reflecting on the progress of the past three weeks, Mastillo said that the only way in which the district isn’t operating as normal is the use of electricity and natural gas to light and heat the buildings. Grab and go meals being prepared and served, various staff members gathering materials in the buildings so parents can pick them up, teachers working online preparing instructional materials and correcting assignments, staff communicating with students, online staff meetings, online administrative meetings, teams working to discuss the end of the year events, building being maintained, and many more.
“The Redbank Valley School District did not close and stop operations,” he said, noting that administration, teachers, support staff, maintenance, cafeteria and secretaries have been working since March 16 to ensure students have the opportunity to learn and be provided the resources they need during this closure.
“The staff of Redbank Valley has set the level of expectation in building, and implementing an online educational platform for its students,” Mastillo added. “We are excited and proud of the program they have created and that they diligently remain in contact with their students. Given an opportunity, say thank you to Redbank Valley School District employee for helping to establish the district as a leading district in this time of closure.”