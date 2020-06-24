NEW BETHLEHEM – Although there have been some changes to everyday operations, the Redbank Valley Church Association Food Pantry, has continued to serve the needs of residents of the Redbank Valley throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the most significant of changes over the past couple months, according to co-site manager Helen Toy, is that instead of allowing anyone but volunteer staff in the building, all food distribution has been handled with as little contact as possible.
Toy — who has worked as co-site manager at the New Bethlehem-based food pantry alongside Mary Lou Shindledecker for several years — noted that upon first hearing of the pandemic, staff made the decision to not allow “people receiving food to come into the pantry.”
“They stopped at the door, gave us their information, got their car and picked up their food at the back of the building,” she said, noting that in April the food pantry switched to a drive-through service so staff members didn’t have to interact with the public at all.
She added that all workers are wearing masks and gloves and that many younger people have volunteered to help since older volunteers in the high risk group are not coming in.
Regarding the availability of food, Toy said that under normal circumstances the RVCA Food Pantry has to buy very few if any food items.
“We only had to pay for some of the delivery, and sometimes not much of that,” she said. She explained that with the increased strain that has been placed on their supplier, there has been a slight uptake in the need to purchase items. “Because of the stretching of the food supply at the Erie food bank, we finally bought some wholesale food items.”
Toy also noted a decrease in the availability of assorted grocery items.
“I’m not sure if the distribution center is using them for emergency distribution elsewhere, or they don’t have the volunteers to sort them, but they haven’t had them in the last couple months,” she said.
While the staff has noticed a slight increase in the number of people served since the pandemic hit, Toy said the numbers have remained manageable.
“We’ve been running somewhere between 120 and 135,” she said, noting that organizers recently ran an article in the newspaper letting the community know that the pantry was continuing its distribution schedule.
Toy offered words of praise for the volunteers who continue to staff the food bank.
“We have a pool of about 35 volunteers that I can call, but average around 20 at any one time,” she said.
The RVCA Food Pantry delivers to residents of Broadwood Towers in New Bethlehem and the South Bethlehem House on the second Tuesday of each month, and is open for drive-through distribution on the third Tuesday of each month.
The RVCA Food Pantry is open to eligible residents of the Redbank Valley School District or Clarion County.