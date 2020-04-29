NEW BETHLEHEM – While the onset of the coronavirus-forced quarantine has caused the cancelation of many school events, Redbank Valley administrators and staff are trying to keep things as normal as possible for students.
To that end, district officials recognized the academic and community service accomplishments of 23 students who were inducted into the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society (NHS) during an online ceremony on Monday, April 20.
“We really wanted to make sure that we didn’t miss anything,” RVHS principal Amy Rupp said last week, pointing to the district’s desire to replicate face-to-face experiences as much as possible. “The kids still need to have these experiences, so whether it’s in person or online, if it’s time to recognize a certain group of people we’re going to do it.”
According to Rupp, the online ceremony — which was organized in collaboration between the administration, guidance counselors Amy Switzer and Lyndsay Blystone, and NHS student officers — followed the script based on NHS guidelines, with each inductee being recognized individually on screen.
“It was a good ceremony,” she said, noting that all student inductees — which included 14 sophomores, seven juniors and two seniors — attended the online event, as did several parents, grandparents, teachers, administrators and school board members. “It was quick, but it was solemn and meaningful.”
In her introduction to the ceremony, NHS president Megan Gourley told attendees that this year’s induction, as well as the ceremony, indicated “the continuing emphasis of excellency” that RVHS students present to their school and community.
“We are recognizing those students who have been selected by the faculty of our school for successfully completing their candidacy and are being inducted as new members of our NHS chapter,” she said. “For current members, and those former members who may be among our guests, we hope this will serve to remind you of the standards of excellency you too are charged with maintaining as members of the nation’s largest, oldest and most prestigious student recognition program.”
Gourley also noted that Redbank has been inducting members into the NHS since 2014.
“In addition to their strong academic records, which established the eligibility for membership, our chapter members are leaders in many student organizations and serve our school and community through many activities,” she added.
In order to be inducted into the NHS, Rupp said, students must be at least a sophomore, maintain a cumulative 3.5 GPA and demonstrate the qualities of the four pillars outlined by the NHS — scholarship, service, leadership and character.
“This is my fifth NHS induction at Redbank Valley, and I think it might be the most unique way to celebrate you,” Rupp said in her remarks during the ceremony, adding that with earned membership comes the students’ responsibility to share their gifts with their peers and community. “Because of your experiences in and out of the classroom, you were chosen to represent RVHS on this virtual stage. Make sure to continue to represent this school and community well.”
With the success of the induction ceremony, Rupp said that other ceremonies such as the high school’s Awards Day program and the Redbank Valley Church Association’s baccalaureate service are set for online presentation.
“We’re not going to let these [unprecedented times] slow us down,” she noted.