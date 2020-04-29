NEW BETHLEHEM – Although they were unable to complete the Search for Work Day in person this year, Redbank Valley High School seniors learned the importance of being flexible by completing their mock interviews virtually.
According to high school government and economics teacher Blane Gold, all were tasked with reaching out to their assigned businesses to send their resumes and cover letters, as well as setting up a time and platform to complete their interviews.
An annual event at the high school created by Gold, Search for Work Day serves as way to give seniors a glimpse into the real world of the job search and interview process.
“As a district, we are impressed and very proud with the overall initiative they’ve shown in going above and beyond what is typically asked of our seniors for Search for Work Day,” Gold said last week, noting that students had a two-week window, beginning last Monday and ending this Friday, to complete their interviews.
Gold also expressed appreciation to the 50 businesses across five different counties that graciously agreed to help complete the virtual Search for Work Day.
“Not only have they provided the interview experiences for our seniors, they have also provided valuable feedback for students on their resumes and interview skills,” Gold said.