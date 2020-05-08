PUNXSUTAWNEY — Local salon owners are preparing for the day they can open their doors to customers, even if only one at a time.
Kimberly Hetrick of Kimberly’s Cut Above in Punxsutawney said not having an income is hard, but she also misses her clients, many of whom are like family.
“They are our extended family, you learn about where they work and the kids they have. It’s a very close knit relationship,” Hetrick said.
In the beginning, Hetrick never dreamed the virus would be the problem it is today. She worries more now, and is sure some businesses won’t be able to recover from the shutdown.
She is taking precautions in preparation for the time she is allowed to open. Jenny Gourby, employee of 13 years, has been working alongside her.
“We both did a course online for extra sanitation and got a certificate in barbicide just to let the customers know we’re doing all we can to clean and disinfect,” Hetrick said.
Bobbie Deahl of Bobbie’s Hair Studio in Punxsutawney echoed Hetrick’s sentiment about missing her customers.
“Cosmetology just top on my list of what I’m passionate about. I miss my clients so much, and I can’t wait to get them back on track once this ban has been lifted,” Deahl said.
Both have been hearing from customers asking when they will reopen, and hoping to be some of the first people in the door for a haircut.
“It’s nice to hear from them because we’re all in this together, and you do miss them not being here everyday,” Hetrick said.
Income is a problem faced by many salon owners. Hetrick said she has started receiving unemployment, but is still waiting for a response after applying for small business loans.
“I would say the biggest challenges lately are meeting expenses and know wen to re-book everyone. It’s tough not being able to cater to clients that have been so loyal,” Deahl said.
Katie Fitzgerald of Katie’s Kuts in Brookville experienced a similar problem, going without income since having to close her doors.
“I tried to apply for one (small business loan) and I never got any response back from it, so I didn’t know if it just didn’t go through or was wrong. Then I heard they ran out of money,” Fitzgerald said.
None of the owners are willing to risk their license by opening the doors prematurely. They are doing all they can to come back to their customers after the difficult time.
“We’ll have a lot of laughs when we open back up and start having to fix hair,” Hetrick said.