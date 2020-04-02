RIDGWAY — In response to the coronavirus crisis, the Salvation Army of Ridgway is implementing additional services and requesting perishable donations.
Maj. Ronald Heimbrock said he has seen an increase in individuals and families in need of assistance since the pandemic began.
The Salvation Army of Ridgway, which serves all of Elk County, is a partner of Second Harvest Food Bank, Heimbrock said.
“We are partnering with them to provide a box of food in response to the crisis,” he said.
Instead of having a distribution day, though, Heimbrock says boxes will be distributed as people in need contact them to avoid having several people coming in at once.
The organization primarily distributes non-perishable foods, Heimbrock adds, and is in need of frozen or refrigerated foods to donate to individuals and families, such as a protein-rich items like chicken.
“Always keep in mind that these items are for people and families that might range from one single person to a family of six or so,” Heimbrock said.
Other donations could include items like TV dinner-type meals, Heimbrock said.
The Salvation Army in Ridgway has suspended its worship services.
“We are looking into the possibility of doing them online, so people can still worship with us,” he said.
People are still allowed to come into the Main Street building, Heimbrock adds, which is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays, but are advised to practice social distancing.
Heimbrock said he has noted the organization is receiving fewer donations.
“Let’s not forget about the less fortunate — the poor in our communities who struggle a bit more than others do,” he said.
Heimbrock adds that if someone doesn’t have means of transportation, they can arrange to have food delivered to them.
For more information, call 814-772-0485.