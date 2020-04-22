DuBOIS — Sandy Township Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Bickel, during the supervisors’ web conference Monday, discussed the process of seeking reimbursement for expenses incurred by the township as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We went through the process of getting an agent to have everything in line,” said Bickel. “The supervisors signed that. That would be myself, so I am your agent representing the township and PEMA and FEMA. The second disaster application we did per agreement for financial assistance. There are certain things that we’re doing now. We have our secretary, I believe, and our treasurer keeping track of all monies and all overtime, if any, cleaning supplies, hours for cleaning, and personal protective equipment, including the purchasing of masks and sanitizer.”
This week, there will be a webinar with the Federal Emergency Management Agency about how the reimbursement process works.
“We have to wait for that and then I will get back to you, probably at the next meeting, on how all this application process will work and what we have to fill out and submit to the government for reimbursement,” said Bickel.
Bickel thanked Clearfield County Emergency Management Director Joe Bigar, who “stepped up to the plate” Monday.
“He provided our firemen with masks and I really appreciate the help that the County 911 center has now provided to us here in the township,” said Bickel.
Bob Wilson, deputy EMA coordinator, talked about how the mask mandate, which started Sunday night, is working. He noted that where he works, Brockway Glass, has several hundred employees and it was accepted well by the employees.
“The concern can be seen well by the general public and although some might not really like what we’re doing, they understand what we’re doing and it’s for their safety and that’s the main point we want to get across to everybody,” said Wilson.
Statistically, Bickel said 68 percent of the people in the U.S. are concerned about reinfection if the economy is opened up, while 32 percent of the people want the economy opened up.
“We still have a struggle ahead of us in the next couple of weeks on how we’re going to do this,” said Bickel.