DuBOIS — Sandy Township is currently requesting proposals for vehicle towing and storage services.
At their meeting last week, the supervisors approved soliciting bids from area towing services for July 2021 through July 2023.
Township personnel may encounter situations in which a vehicle(s) must be towed due to a violation of law or ordinance or because the vehicle(s) is being seized as evidence, or because of an accident, disabled vehicle, or similar circumstance, according to the RFP.
Authorized tow services will provide on-call towing and storage of impounded private vehicles or towing and clean-up of vehicles involved in a crash within the township. The township intends to authorize one or more providers for these services, and seeks the most cost-effective solution based on the criteria contained in the RFP. The township intends to award proposals for light and medium duty services (vehicles weighing 17,000 pounds or less), and heavy duty/recovery services (vehicles weighing more than 17,000 pounds) or recovery of vehicles in unique and difficult locations.
Bids are due by 2 p.m. on April 20.
More RFP details are available on the township website.
Manager Shawn Arbaugh said that the township has used most of their COVID-19 relief funds allocated for personal protective equipment for the fire department. He said PPE, such as gloves, have been back ordered and will be dispensed once they are received.
Supervisors’ Chairman Kevin Salandra noted that the township should be receiving more money in the future with the new stimulus package.
“That is correct so we’ll wait to see exactly but we are expecting a little over $1 million in that new stimulus package,” said Arbaugh.
Public Works Director Matt Cook noted that the crews were expected to end their split shift at the end of last week and returning to their normal shifts, in addition to getting started on their construction projects for the year.
Arbaugh reminded the supervisors that the new automated trash services will start the week of May 3. He said residents are welcome to look at a pair of the new garbage bins in the municipal building — a 95-gallon bin and 35-gallon bin.
The township cleanup is scheduled or Earth Day, April 22, from 8 a.m.-noon, said Arbaugh.
“If anybody’s interested, public, supervisors, anybody, we are going to be picking up on numerous roads here in the township,” said Arbaugh. “We do get supplies from PennDOT ... garbage bags, vests, and gloves. They’ve been gracious enough to give us those throughout the years and we missed it last year because of COVID. So this year, we’re excited to get back out and get the roads cleaned up.”
The township will also hold a Community Development Block Grant hearing on the Section 108 program at 2 p.m. March 25. There will be a call-in number posted on the website for the public to join in on the meeting.