DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors, at Monday’s meeting, awarded a $1,062,005 bid to Francis J. Palo Inc. of Clarion for the Industrial Drive Access Road extension and stormwater project.
“It took a long time to get here, but finally we made it ...,” said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
Arbaugh said sealed bids for the project were opened on April 22. The township received three bids, and Francis J. Palo Inc. was the lowest bidder. In addition to Arbaugh, the project engineer and Public Works Director Matt Cook also recommended that the bid be awarded to Francis J. Palo Inc.
“We were estimating about $1.3 million so it (the bid) came in a lot lower than that, so we are super happy with the overall award amount,” said Arbaugh.
Industrial Drive is located between Lowe’s and Planet Fitness in the township.
During the municipal authority meeting, Arbaugh said beginning this month, township customers’ utility bills will come in the form of a paper statement inside an envelope. The new statement form will be much easier to read and understand, and has a perforated portion to return with their payment to Farmers Bank, said Arbaugh. Customers should receive their utility bills between the 10th and 15th of every month.
Arbaugh said the township is also going to offer customers the option to receive their bills electronically. This will save time and expense and ensure delivery of the bill. It is hoped that electronic billing will be implemented by July, according to the township website. Anyone interested in receiving their bills electronically is asked to write their email address on their bill stub and return with payment, or submit their email via the contact link on the township’s website –sandytownship.net.
Arbaugh also said phase one of the Kiwanis Trail sewer extension project is progressing and expected to be completed in mid-June. Phase two, which includes Cardinal, Wren and Blue Jay drives, is projected to begin in June. Township staff recently distributed easement agreements to applicable property owners in phase two. Anyone who has questions about the easement agreement is asked to call Arbaugh or Cook at 814-371-4220.