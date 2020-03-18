DuBOIS — Until further notice, Sandy Township has closed its municipal building to the public in an effort to maintain the health and well being of staff members, crew and officials.
“We are still here and still continuing day-to-day operations in the midst of this health crisis,” according to the township’s Facebook post. “If you have a scheduled meeting or were planning on coming in to speak to staff in person, please call the office. We will work with you to get things done in a timely manner, whether it be over the phone, via email or through regular mail. The supervisors and staff are committed to keep Sandy Township operating to keep our community safe and strong.”
Monday, the supervisors also limited the public from attending their regular meeting. The township encouraged residents and others with comments and/or questions to email or call to offer public input, instead of physically coming to meetings.
Arbaugh also announced that the supervisors’ April 6 meeting at the Lakeview Lodge in Treasure Lake has been canceled.
“We’re going to look into either a different service delivery, which may be on a website or a different location,” said Arbaugh. “There was a suggestion we can social distance at the fire company, so that might be a good location where you would separate chairs and allow people in. We’re going to work on some of those logistics here throughout the next few weeks.”
On the administrative end, Arbaugh said the township has installed some new hand sanitizer dispensers in both the police department and upstairs office areas.
“We don’t have hand sanitizer for them, yet. We hope to soon,” he said. “Additionally, the police have taken some protocols, they have a new policy to make sure that they wipe down the vehicle after any transport is in the vehicle. Additionally, we’re going to respond by just phone in minor type incidents. Some of these minor type incidents, one of the frequent ones we see, are trucks backing into each other at the truck stop. So we go out there. They are non-traffic citation type issues, and no injuries or anything else. We get involved and we go out. We would handle those by phone instead of actually going out to the site, whenever warranted. We’re just trying to limit exposure where it makes sense.”