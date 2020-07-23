DuBOIS — Sandy Township’s Declaration of Disaster Emergency was addressed at Monday’s supervisors’ meeting.
Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said the Clearfield County Commissioners had a meeting last week to discuss some of the CARES Act funding that they received and how municipal entities will be eligible for that funding.
“We’re (township) going to create a list to turn into the county of items that we would like to pursue to purchase that are related to COVID-19 and in bounds with COVID-19 issues,” said Arbaugh.
The supervisors approved a Community Development Block Grant/CARES ACT funding resolution. The application will include $20,600 in personal protective equipment for the fire companies, $43,740 for the area food pantry, which serves approximately 250 families of Sandy Township, a little more than 400 residents, and $14,123 in administrative fees that include the preparation of application, environmental review and advertisements.
Township Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Bickel discussed COVID-19 and the area’s long-term care facilities.
“It’s been a real struggle,” said Bickel. “We’ve really stepped up to the plate here as a community. Right now, our skilled nursing homes have all been tested. Our assisted living homes have all been tested. And our personal care homes are now in the process of being tested, all residents and employees.”
Initially, Bickel said there were a lot of problems, but now everybody has been working together.
“They have a task force with internal to the long-term care facilities here in the township,” said Bickel. “I think thanks to Shawn and me and Bob (Wilson) working on it with them. So they’re handling all their problems in-house together. I think they’re getting some excellent results. So that’s how it works. And I’m pretty proud of that.”
With regard to other EMA matters, Bickel said he and Deputy EMA Coordinator Bob Wilson are getting ready for some severe weather.
“We’ve got some updated incident reports that are user-friendly,” said Bickel. “We now have the PEMA and FEMA damage assessment forms in case we do have things come through here we can start our initial assessments. (We’re) working with a memorandum of understanding and agreements with our vendors here. It’s nice to know when we need them they’ll be able to come through. So I’m getting some signatures and some paperwork done there. I really appreciate everything everybody’s done.”