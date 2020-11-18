DuBOIS — Sandy Township Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Bickel updated the supervisors, at Monday’s meeting, on plans for the coronavirus vaccine distribution.
Bickel said he met with officials from Penn Highlands Healthcare, the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the DuBois Mall on Monday.
He said vaccine distribution is being planned at two locations, including the DuBois Mall located at 5522 Shaffer Road, DuBois, and the Clearfield County Career & Technology Center located at 1620 River Road in Clearfield.
“So we’re trying to get through some red tape,” said Bickel, for when the vaccine becomes available to the public.
“It looks like we’re going to press on. I’ll keep you posted,” said Bickel. “Things are changing every day, but hopefully we can get some, something put up through so we can get these people the shots that they need. I know you’ve probably heard just as much as I did about the COVID, but that’s where we stand right now.”
During the police chief’s report, Chief Kris Kruzelak said the police department did install the server that was purchased with the CARES Act grant.
“Everything seems to be working there along with a couple of laptops and couple of computers,” said Kruzelak. “We had a couple of incidents where we might’ve possibly had some COVID exposures for police officers. And it’s been very difficult trying to get the rapid tests ... and I’m looking to maybe set up a protocol to get our officers the rapid test without it being such a hassle ... I’m going to be working on that for the next couple days, but just basically trying to keep everybody healthy.”
Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh noted that there is some projected excess money with regard to the township’s 2018 fiscal year Community Development Block Grant funding.
“We are looking at moving that money to do a project on Hanes Drive,” said Arbaugh. “Hanes Drive is in pretty poor condition, and we can use the CBDG monies for a project over there due to the CDBG lower income standards.
“While we’re looking at moving that money, we will have to go through a public hearing process. And then the board would have to approve that, but we are starting that process now,” said Arbaugh, noting that it is well past due that the township needs to spend that money.