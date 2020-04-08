DuBOIS — Sandy Township Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Bickel, during the supervisors’ teleconference Monday, urged the community to “stay home” to fight the coronavirus outbreak.
At the Clearfield County level, Bickel said, communication, cooperation and coordination is struggling regarding the coronavirus.
“We’re getting better at the communications. I’ve been working on that daily. Hopefully, we can resolve that issue,” said Bickel. “I don’t know how to state this enough. We need to stay home, and we need to stay away from each other. That’s the only way we can beat this thing.”
Bickel said he believes there is great communication at the township level. He said both managers, township Manager Shawn Arbaugh and Treasure Lake Property Owners General Manager Ed Clark, and other township officials are updating daily.
“I want to thank everybody in the township who have been making masks,” said Bickel. “Right now we’re struggling in some of the long term care facilities, especially Nelson’s, to get some masks for the caretakers. So I just want to thank everybody for their efforts.”
Arbaugh noted that the township has ordered 300 masks.
“We hope to pick those masks up this week and distribute them to the township employees and also the fire companies and some other key personnel,” said Arbaugh. “Additionally, we’ve purchased a significant amount of hand sanitizer from Chicken Hill Distillery, so we actually picked up half the order on Saturday and get to pick up the rest of it this week. So they helped us out tremendously, and we really appreciate it. (It was) a good price, and we have plenty for the fire company and for the township employees.”
The supervisors also appointed Bickel as the signatory for the township’s coronavirus emergency disaster response.