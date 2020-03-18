DuBOIS — Sandy Township Supervisors, meeting Monday, declared a state of emergency in Sandy Township in response to the coronavirus situation.
“What that enables us to do is to access funding and different things more rapidly,” said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh. He said it will also help the township execute contracts and anything else more rapidly, without the typical procurement procedures to deal with anything related to COVID-19.
“We don’t know what that could look like right now,” said Arbaugh. “It could be things such as using our public works trucks to transport materials from one location to another, overtime, things like that associated with those kinds of items. It could be police protection at Walmart. It could be any of those kind of issues. So this would allow us to free up some of those funds to do emergency actions like this.”
In addition, Arbaugh said if the Federal Emergency Management Agency does declare an emergency, the township would be eligible for a 75 percent refund on what it spends in relation to the coronavirus pandemic with the emergency proclamation.
The supervisors unanimously issued a “blanket general emergency proclamation. Arbaugh said he would present a more refined and detailed resolution at the next meeting.
Township Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Bickel said even though Clearfield County declared a state of emergency Monday, it is still important for the supervisors to declare one as well to procure matters within the township.
“Even if it doesn’t go any higher than the township, we still have that authority,” said Bickel, noting it falls under Title 35, Chapter 75, of the Pennsylvania General Assembly, with regard to local organizations and services.
“A local disaster emergency may be declared by the governing body of a political subdivision,” said Bickel while reading from the law. “Upon finding a disaster that has occurred or, in this instance, is imminent, the governing body of a political division may authorize a mayor or other chief executive officer, which would be our manager, to declare a local disaster subject to ratification by the governing body, which would be the supervisors. The effect of a declaration is to activate the response and recovery aspects, that Shawn just talked about, of any and all applicable local emergency management plans, to authorize the furnishing of aid and funding thereafter.”