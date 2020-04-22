DuBOIS — Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh provided an update on the township’s emergency disaster declaration over the coronavirus situation at Monday’s web-based meeting.
“We have adjusted some operating procedures here in the office like who’s wearing masks in the building ... also when working around others and when riding with two people in vehicles,” Arbaugh said. “We’ve also received a large supply of masks courtesy of Brookville Glove. We appreciate them taking our order, getting them processed quickly and getting them out to us.”
Arbaugh said the township also received a large order of hand sanitizer from Chicken Hill Distillery.
“We really appreciate their (Chicken Hill) efforts and assistance on getting that hand sanitizer for us,” Arbaugh said. “We did provide some of these resources to the fire departments, the police, public works, administration and Treasure Lake.”
Arbaugh said township officials continue to participate in webinar meetings on COVID-19 updates, health and employee benefit changes and cyber security issues.
“The cyber hacker activity has really increased, staff are reviewing webinars, learning new methods, what hackers are doing, and the different things we can do for cyber security,” Arbaugh said. “It’s (cyber hacking) really going on. I’m really scared and I got everybody else scared with me, so we’re really focusing on that right now.”
DuBois YMCA Summer Park ProgramThe supervisors unanimously approved canceling the DuBois Area YMCA’s Summer Park Program which usually starts in June.
THe YMCA spends a significant amount of time preparing for the program and getting it kicked off and needed to know if the supervisors still wanted to hold it. Due to the coronavirus circumstances, the supervisors decided to cancel the program for 2020.