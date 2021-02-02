DuBOIS — Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh provided an update recently on the status of high-speed internet and cable television services for residents of Treasure Lake.
“It’s been about a year since we have had lots of calls, we still get numerous calls and complaints about Zito Media, which are improving, and they have been working closely with us, closely with Treasure Lake to help individuals address some of the issues that they’ve been having,” said Arbaugh. “They do find that a lot of them (issues) are internal in the home due to components that are out of date and some wiring issues inside the home.”
The major news, said Arbaugh, is that Zito Media has just finished mapping its entire system in Treasure Lake and the engineering department is currently determining how to move forward with a fiber upgrade.
“They’re looking at a few different options for fiber upgrade, they’re looking for fiber home-to-home,” said Arbaugh. “And then just a whole bunch of different fiber nodes that will really improve services up there. They’re looking at the cost-effectiveness and additionally, how it impacts rates.”
Arbaugh said he hopes to have more details about the fiber upgrade in a couple of weeks.
“We are excited about that process and hopefully to really improve that (service) so as those complaints go away,” said Arbaugh.
Planning/Zoning Administrator Jenna Gorney said she has been drafting some revisions to the township’s subdivision land development ordinance. One of those items concerns pushing back the plan submittal date from five days to 10 days.
“That came up to allow internal staff to do a more thorough review of whatever plans are submitted, and also, get those back to the developer to make any changes with sufficient time for a resubmit,” said Gorney.
That will be reviewed by the supervisors after it is submitted to the planning commission, she said.
With regard to the second revision, Gorney noted that at this point, any minor land development under 20,000 square feet of addition is considered a minor land development and there is no minimum threshold to that number for an addition.
“Essentially, any commercial or industrial addition has to go through the planning commission for approval,” said Gorney. “And while I think it has been customary in the past ... to make an internal decision on whether or not any of those additions have any significant impact on the property or parking or any other elements, if it didn’t have any significant impact, to just go ahead and not have them go through the planning commission,” said Gorney. “So it has been customary to allow that without any official wording, but I thought it might be smart for us to actually get some verbiage in there to cover us to say that internally township staff does have the ability to make the determination for smaller additions to commercial and industrial projects to not have to go through the planning commission for plan approval and review.”
That revision will be presented at the next planning commission meeting this month, she said, and then the supervisors will see that information shortly after.