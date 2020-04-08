DuBOIS — Sandy Township has approved the final contract with the Pennsylvania Economy League to conduct a consolidation study for the township and the City of DuBois.
“We did receive the final contracts for execution for the consolidation study,” township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said at Monday’s teleconference meeting.
The cost of the study is $60,800. The township’s contribution is $30,400, while the other half will be paid by the city. Arbaugh noted that 25 percent of the cost is due before the study is begun.
“I did ask if we could hold off until we had our meeting on April 6 before executing those contracts to make sure we still wanted to move forward with the state of the COVID-19 situation,” said Arbaugh. “They (Pennsylvania Economy League) said they are able to move most of it forward, which would be review the financials and that kind of information first, and if they got to the time where they had to conduct interviews and those kind of things, it would probably be a little bit of a hold.”
The supervisors unanimously decided to move forward with the contract. Arbaugh noted that he talked with the city and officials there want to move forward as well.
At their March 16 meeting, the supervisors agreed to hire the Pennsylvania Economy League to conduct the study. The city approved hiring the firm at its March 19 meeting. The Pennsylvania Economy League was one of two vendors interviewed by the consolidation study committee. A total of four vendors responded to the Requests for Proposals.
In January, the township approached DuBois about the possibility of consolidation. The study is the first part of the process that could end with the two municipalities combined into a single entity. The goal of the study is to help determine the pros and cons of consolidation.
Three consolidation proposals involving the City of DuBois and Sandy Township have previously failed to pass by a vote in referendum — one in November 1989, one in May 1995 and one in November 2002. All three were voted down by Sandy Township residents.