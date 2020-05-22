DuBOIS — Sandy Township supervisors approved an outdoor amusement application from the DuBois Mall at this week’s meeting.
Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said the mall would like to hold a drive-in movie theater type event behind the former Sears building to allow people to listen to a radio station and watch a movie on an inflatable screen.
“We don’t anticipate any audio, noise issues with it,” said Arbaugh. “And they (the mall) want to do this from May through October.”
Also, Arbaugh said mall officials would like to hold something similar to what they did last year with the DuBois After Five event and a fall festival. He said officials can’t provide the time frames because those will be dependent on the coronavirus pandemic guidelines.
The supervisors also approved advertising to seek a planning, zoning and code enforcement officer.
“I just sent out a job description and this is just seeking approval to advertise for the vacant position here,” said Arbaugh. “We’re being inundated with zoning building permit issues associated with that and code enforcement problems right now. So (we are) definitely in need of this position.”
More information about the job description and application is available on the township’s website – sandytwp.net.
Arbaugh said approximately 50 hydrants will be installed in Treasure Lake.
“I believe they’re going to start with about 13 this year and try to move as quick as possible on the rest of them,” said Arbaugh, noting that Treasure Lake has agreed to install them in accordance with township specifications except for the coloring of the bonnets.