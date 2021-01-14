Parkville, Mo. — Park University announces its graduates from the University’s Defense Supply Center Columbus (Ohio) Campus.
These graduates were scheduled to participate in a commencement ceremony on Nov. 14 at Ohio History Connection in Columbus, but the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The university had 14 students eligible to graduate — two students received a master’s degree, eight students received a bachelor’s degree, three students received an associate degree and one student received an undergraduate certificate.
Adam Sanko, a DuBois Area High School graduate, received a bachelor’s degree of science in management/accounting. He graduated cum laude (3.5 to 3.699 GPA).