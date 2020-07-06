ST MARYS — Wendy Rickard and Becky Herbstritt have grown close to both fellow employees and customers throughout their years with Save A Lot on Brusselles Street in St. Marys.
Rickard, from Ridgway, worked at the store when it first opened years ago, and just returned more than a year ago, she said. Herbstritt, of St. Marys, has worked there for 10 years.
“It’s very down to earth here,” Herbstritt said. “You can be yourself, and it’s a family environment, and I think that’s why people come here.”
The women also commended working for great owners, Nathan and Steven Nicklas.
Rickard noted that since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the store is a lot busier.
“When we leave, we are tired,” she said. “Our feet and our back hurt.”
Other changes include having trouble getting enough product on the shelves and in the coolers, and some people getting upset with the employees, the women said.
“Others are more understanding,” Herbstritt adds.
Rickard said they are receiving many “Thank you for being here” compliments.
Some of the products they saw shortages of the most include potatoes, apples, cabbage, carrots, soups and bananas, the women said.
“You could just see the fear and the panic on people’s faces,” Herbstritt said. “People were throwing things in heaping carts.”
The women also saw many new faces, since other stores seemed to be experiencing empty shelves more than Save A Lot, they said. Shipment trucks were arriving daily.
Safety precautions taken included masks, glass protectors at registers and hand sanitizer. Local places such as Shiloh Presbyterian Church donated pizza and hoagies for employees, and customers have given tips, the women said.
“We have to be here — we’re essential,” Herbstritt said, adding grocery store workers are “unsung heroes.”
“This is my job and I’m grateful to be here,” Rickard adds.
Herbstritt adds she never thought she’d find a family so close as the one she has now.
“We really enjoy each other and have that camaraderie here,” she said.
“A lot of people have been mentally struggling, and we support each other and check on each other,” Rickard added.