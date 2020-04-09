BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Coronavirus Support Group is creating scavenger hunts in which families may participate from their cars.
Tammy Miller has scavenger hunts underway to help keep children entertained around Brookville. She said she got many of the ideas from Pinterest and other groups.
The most current event is a social distancing Easter egg hunt. Families can have their children draw Easter eggs on construction paper, cut them out, and put them in street-facing windows for others to find.
“If you put eggs in your windows, share a street name so people know where to look. It looks like the kids are doing most of the decorating, which is the point for the most part,” Miller said.
Miller has been trying to collect street names with eggs to post to the support group. Families can then drive around town to find all the eggs.
Another, similar hunt is hearts, which was started by a group called Heart Hunters. Miller put her own spin on this by suggesting the children put the names of professions on them.
Miller also said she has pre-cut card stock that she will deliver to front porches for families who want to participate.
She has also been trying to reach out to businesses that are still open or taking phone calls, about putting some of the scavenger hunt items in their windows.
“As far as once we get through this whole Easter business, I don’t know what we’re going to come up with. I use Pinterest a lot for ideas,” Miller said.
She said she has also heard of people having a teddy bear hunt, and sitting teddy bears in their windows. Another mom in the group had her children out drawing on their sidewalk with chalk, so Miller has offered to drop chalk off for families as well.