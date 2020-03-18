NEW BETHLEHEM & RIMERSBURG – It has certainly been an educational experience for local schools, staff and students, who learned last Friday afternoon that all schools across the state would be closed for at least two weeks to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
Since Gov. Tom Wolf made the announcement to close all schools on Friday, officials at Redbank Valley and Union school districts have been scrambling to implement short- and long-term plans for their districts.
And it hasn’t been easy.
“This situation is constantly evolving,” Redbank superintendent Dr. John Mastillo said yesterday (Tuesday). He noted that while the district is working on its own plans, new announcements from the state and federal governments impact the decision-making on the local level.
Right now, he said, Redbank and other districts in the area are awaiting answers to various questions they have about the closure. He said that officials will have a webinar on Wednesday with state officials to hopefully get some of those answers.
For now, Mastillo explained, Redbank is operating with only essential employees present. Once the school buildings are disinfected, he said he would revisit who will be called back to work.
In the short-term to get through these two weeks of closure, Mastillo said no direct instruction for students is being provided, and that the district is regularly posting information on its website to keep parents, students and the community up to date on what is going on.
As for providing meals for students, Mastillo said Redbank is awaiting a waiver from the state before it implements a meal distribution plan. Once that waiver is received and the plan is finalized, he said parents and students would be notified about how food can be obtained via a district-wide one-call, as well as information posted on the website.
“For parents, please check the website daily and accept one-calls when they come out,” Mastillo urged. “We’re trying to keep the community informed.”
Long-term planning, Mastillo said, is looking at what Redbank will do beyond March 27. One possibility is that teachers will create plans for online instruction for students to continue the educational process.
He also said the district will look to move an Act 80 day in order to give staff time to prepare prior to students returning to school.
But until the state provides some answers related to state testing, making up days and more, Mastillo said, much is being done on a wait-and-see approach.
“This is a new situation for everybody across the state,” he said.
Union Moves
Forward With Meals
While those in the Union School District await many of the same answers as their Redbank counterparts, Union superintendent John Kimmel said food distribution for students will begin this Thursday.
During this two-week closure, Kimmel said the plan is to offer drive-through meal pickups at the high school driveway circle this Thursday from 2:30 to 3 p.m. and again next Tuesday, March 24, during the same times.
For those who can’t make it to the school, Kimmel said limited delivery would be available using school vans in the afternoons of those days.
Kimmel said that Union is also not providing online instruction to students during the closure. He said that if the district provides something for one student, it must provide for all students. And because some students do not have online access, or because proper special education instruction can’t be met, it’s unlikely Union will go that route.
“We know we’re not capable of doing that,” he said, noting that the district would look to utilize make-up days instead “because the highest quality of education occurs through direct contact between teachers and students.”
“If we were to approach a threshold of days which would prevent the school from attending their mandated 180 days for the year by June 30, we would then consider providing educational services remotely and/or apply to the state for a 180-day waiver,” Kimmel said, noting that so much right now remains unknown. “This is however, subject to change at any time should conditions change.”
He said that he and other superintendents in the area are collaborating together, along with the intermediate unit.
While there has been no answer from the state regarding state testing, which would normally begin soon in area schools, Kimmel said he would hope for changes this year.
“There’s always a regression any time you’re out of school,” he said.
And with regard to school trips and events, Kimmel said those decisions will likely hinge on when students are allowed to return to school.
“Fortunately, the vast majority of district trips out of the area are not scheduled until May, so this will be evaluated regularly and decisions will be made on a trip-by-trip basis,” he said.