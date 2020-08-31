BROCKPORT – Like other businesses in the area, Scottish Heights Golf Course and Restaurant was hit by the COVID-19 shutdown, but outdoor seating and a creative menu kept it running after the doors were allowed to open.
“Outdoor seating kept us alive after the green phase,” Shawn Whalin said. Whalin operates Scottish Heights with his wife, Jacki. “Our business has been doing fairly well.”
Whalin said that, all things considered, Scottish Heights had succeeded. They have popular specials at the restaurant on Friday and Saturday nights, live music on the weekends, and people are still taking to the golf course.
“I try to personally thank everyone who comes in,” Whalin said. “We’ve had to make adjustments, but we can do things very quickly.”
Since the Whalins own Scottish Heights, once they hear of a new mandate or requirement, they can quickly make sure that happens. Cleanliness was never an issue, but they make sure everything is extra clean post-COVID. Whalin said that he is optimistic that the new restrictions are just part of 2020.
“I hope that next year, we don’t have to do all this again,” he said. “I don’t know how we would have managed without outdoor seating.”
The relative success does not mean that Scottish Heights emerged from COVID unscathed. Whalin said that they have endured losses in revenue.
“We are down compared to last year,” he said. “It hurt us at the beginning. We shut down in the winter eventually, and we have to be able to pay our bills during that time as well. It’s possible to do that.”
On the golf side of the business, people are still taking to the links, but the overnight packages are not as popular as they usually are.
“Golfing’s done well,” Whalin said. “People are coming in to play, but some are canceling their lodge reservations. If people don’t feel comfortable staying, we don’t want them to risk it.”
The restaurant end of the business winds down for the year at the end of October. Golf runs until people cannot golf on the course anymore. Currently, the restaurant is open seven days a week and the kitchen is open from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. The website lists play-and-stay rates, and it has the updated menu for the restaurant, which Whalin said keeps people coming in.
“We change the menu around every so often to give people variety,” he said. “People want to get out of the house, and they come to us. I see people out here I haven’t seen before. The local community has really supported us, and I can’t thank them enough.”
More about Scottish Heights, including their menu, can be found at their website, www.scottishheights.com.