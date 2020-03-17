BROOKVILLE — Molly McNutt, executive director of the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging, announced that all senior centers in Jefferson County will remain closed through Tuesday, March 31.
“At that time we will reevaluate to determine the risk to center participants,” she said. “We will continue to carefully follow the advice and guidance of the U. S. Centers for Disease Control, along with state and local public health experts,” she said.
Although the centers are closed, participants will still be able to get a weekday meal, with the regular menu items available.
Next week’s menu includes:
Monday, March 23 — Pot roast with gravy, whipped potatoes, sliced carrots, Italian bread and cookie.
Tuesday, March 24 — Mushroom cheese burger, creamy potato soup, crackers, hamburger roll and fresh fruit.
Wednesday, March 25 — BBQ chicken breast, brown rice, coleslaw, wheat bread and warm apple cranberry crisp.
Thursday, March 26 — Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, peas, wheat bread and fruit.
Friday, March 27 — Potato crusted fish, cheesy twists, baked beans, dinner roll and mandarin oranges.
Seniors should contact their local center to reserve meals. Jefferson County’s senior centers include: Brookville Heritage House, 849-3391; Reynoldsville Foundry, 653-2522; Brockway Depot, 265-1719; Punxsutawney area, 938-8376; and Coolspring area, 849-3391.
Center participants who are able to get to the center will be able to pick up take-out meals between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Those who do not have a way to get to their center can contact the center to arrange for a box of frozen home-delivered meals. For those who might need a ride to the center, McNutt said, “ATA will be available to transport seniors to the centers for take-out meals.” To reserve an ATA ride, call 866-743-3282.
McNutt said, “Our office also remains open to help older adults over the telephone. We are limiting the face-to-face contact for the next two weeks.
“Our priority is to protect the health and well-being of older adults in Jefferson County,” she said.