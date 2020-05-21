PUNXSUTAWNEY — The three senior directors of the Punxsutawney Variety Show reflected recently on the impact the production has caused the PASD 2020 class.
Charli Smith, Megan Sherry, and Grace Hall have all been working together to create the school’s first online variety show, with the help of advisors.
Hall and Smith share the same sentiment that when it seemed the show would have to be canceled, they were devastated by the seemingly pointless work they had already put in. Sherry said she never thought it would be canceled and knew some were willing to fight to keep the show alive.
Losing the show felt like one more big loss to add to the list of lasts on which the seniors were going to miss out.
“I was very happy to know that I got back one of the things I looked most forward to this year, and that the senior class could still do the variety show together before we move on to the next part of our lives,” Smith said.
All three directors agreed the most difficult part of the newly online show was communicating and finding out how to record the skits. Some skits had to be altered or entirely re-written to accommodate the new format.
The seniors also agreed their responsibilities as directors seem to have shifted with the new format. The completion of the show is dependent largely on the class as a whole to want to participate in recording the new skits and videos. Hall described their job as morale boosters for the class and said many of her classmates have stepped up to take on roles of writers, editors, filmers, and whatever is needed.
“I learned that against all odds, the class of 2020 is willing to move forward and do what it takes to save this piece of their senior year,” Sherry said.
“I think this adaptation really highlights what the Variety Show is all about, which is working together to create something for the common good,” Hall said.
The directors are largely relying on the students to film the skits and specialty acts and turn them in on time. They have less control over how the specialty acts are presented in this new format.
The clips are being compiled in iMovie, and will be put together like a television show. While the show won’t be live this year, it will be online for viewing long after the fun and work of producting it is over.
“I would rather have it live on stage, but it has been an interesting journey and I think it will definitely be something people remember for years to come,” Smith said.
The three all agreed that being the directors through such a difficult time, and creating the first online show means a lot to them, even if they weren’t expecting it. They each believe this difficulty has shown the true strength of their class.