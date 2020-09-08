LORETTO — Saint Francis University once again has been featured for its successful return to on-campus instruction this fall.
The university was highlighted in April by Wally Boston, President of American Public University System, in his well known blog. Emphasized was its successful transition from in-person instruction to fully remote environment. The blog published an interview with Father Malachi Van Tassell, T.O.R., University President and Dr. Karan Powell, Vice President of Academic Affairs.
As a follow-up to the two part blog in April, the latest article touts the institution’s strategy for successful return to in-person instruction in the midst of a pandemic. Underscored is the institution’s implementation of four public health pillars and approved modes of teaching in this new COVID-19 environment.
The blog was published on Aug. 31. The full post can be read on the school’s website www.francis.edu.
