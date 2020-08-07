ST. MARYS — Despite having some plans change due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Shade Tree Commission is still at work to keep the City of St. Marys beautiful.
Cly Hornung of the STC said annually, members do a “city tour,” where they alternate between city streets and parks, but they were unable to do that this year.
There are six members on the commission, Hornung says.
The City of St. Marys, divided into management units, and segments are assigned to the six people on the commission, Hornung says.
“They are looking for things that need attention – trees that are dangerous and hanging over the street, trees interfering with wires, places where we can plant trees,” she said. “They ended up with a whole page of things that needed to be taken care of.”
Then, Hornung says, the STC writes letters to each property owner.
“It’s a courtesy to notify them about what is going on with the trees,” she said.
The commission also hosts an annual Arbor Day event in the fall. For more than 10 years, the STC has been providing a fourth grader in the City of St. Marys with a seedling. The students are taught how to plant a tree and the importance of them to the environment in school. The STC then follows up with those same students when they are in fifth grade, planting a tree in their honor.
If the STC is able to do the Arbor Day commemoration this year, they will be asking to plant on school grounds, Hornung says, and it will be done a little differently.
“They get to help plant the tree, and there is a sign on it,” she said. “In 25 years when they have kids, we hope they come back and say, ‘I helped plant that tree.’”
The STC, which has been meeting virtually, plans to meet in person in August. Some upcoming topics include taking care of needs at Kaulmont Park.
The most common thing people get involved with, Hornung says, is having “memorial trees” planted for a lost loved one.
“They typically would’ve been planted in the spring,” she said.
Trees will still be planted at Benzinger and Luhr parks in the fall.