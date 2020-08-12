DuBOIS — Back again this Thursday evening for MusicFest 2020 will be the Sharptones from Altoona.
The Sharptones will perform from 7-8:30 p.m. on the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater stage in the DuBois City Park as a tribute to one of their members.
Various selections from years gone by will fill the air as they specialize in tunes from the poodle skirt, saddle shoe and rolled-up tee shirt sleeve era.
MusicFest 2020 is sponsored by the City of DuBois. Those attending are asked to bring lawn chairs, masks and practice social distancing.
As a reminder, the last two concerts scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 20 and Aug. 27 will start at 6 p.m. and end at 8 p.m.