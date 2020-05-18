DuBOIS — The management and employees of Sheetz Convenience Stores in the DuBois area recently made a donation of food for the DuBois Salvation Army’s emergency food pantry.
“The manager from the Falls Creek Sheetz, Steven Thomas, called me and said the employees and managers would like to collect food to donate if you could use it,” said Salvation Army caseworker Debbie Peterson.
A short time after that, Thomas called Peterson back to say they had several big blue totes full of food to deliver from each of the DuBois area stores, including the Bee Line Highway, Park Avenue and the Blinker Light stores, as well as the Falls Creek and Brockway locations.
Thomas said many of the Sheetz stores have challenged each other to donate to food banks and other organizations company-wide.
“So I reached out to Joanne, our district manager, who’s been in the area for a long time, and asked her who she thought we could donate to in the area,” said Thomas.
The Salvation Army came to mind because Sheetz also works with the organization for other fundraisers.
“So I called and asked if they would take donations. And I reached out to all the other area managers to see if they would post for their employees to bring food,” said Thomas.
“The more food we get, the more we can give out to people,” said Peterson. “Usually for a family of one or two, we give four bags full of groceries. When we have more food, we can give out more food.”
Salvation Army Captain Andrew Spooner said the donations during the coronavirus pandemic have made up for the shortfall in donations during the Red Kettle Campaign last season.
“Some people have mentioned that they’re giving part of their stimulus check to the Salvation Army because they didn’t need all of that money,” said Peterson.
One couple said they gave donations of $500 each to four different local nonprofit organizations, said Spooner.
Peterson said one man said he was at a DuBois grocery store and somebody insisted on paying for his groceries, said Peterson. The man said he felt guilty so he donated the money that he would have spent on his groceries to the Salvation Army.
“This is a very generous community,” said Spooner.
Spooner said this pandemic has changed people’s views on their necessities.
“And even helping neighbors out because you hear all the time now people are driving for the neighbors, picking up extra groceries,” said Spooner. “And we have that, people come and they’re like, ‘Well, I’m picking this up for my neighbor and this neighbor,’ and we believe them, that they are. And especially the meals that we distribute, we ask how many households, they’re like, ‘Well, it’s just my household, but I’m picking up for all these other ones that can’t leave.’ So, I think, if anything, we’re finding a lot more people that are homebound and can’t easily get out of their homes.”
“Or they’re afraid to come out,” said Peterson.
“You hear a lot of that, which is sad because a lot of people have a fear of leaving,” said Spooner. “And then you have other people that are not afraid. And somewhere in there you find a balance.”