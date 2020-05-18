The management and employees of Sheetz Convenience Stores in the DuBois area recently made a donation of food for the DuBois Salvation Army’s emergency food pantry. Shown are: Debbie Peterson, caseworker at DuBois Salvation Army; Carly Manning, manager at the Park Avenue Sheetz; Cara Pearsall, manager at Bee Line Sheetz; Terri Miller, manager at Blinker Light Sheetz; Steven Thomas, manager at the Falls Creek Sheetz; and Salvation Army Captain Andrew Spooner. Not shown is John Hrusth, manager at Brockway Sheetz.