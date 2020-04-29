SHIPPENVILLE – Starting at 8 p.m. on April 19 employees of all open, life-sustaining businesses in Pennsylvania, as well as patrons of those establishments, were required to wear face masks by order of Governor Tom Wolf. Because Wolf had previously asked that N95 masks be reserved for healthcare workers, it was suggested other front-line workers and the general public wear face coverings made of cloth. In response, many private citizens, non-profit agencies, and businesses began making masks to meet the need for this newly in-demand article.
All American Awards and Engraving in Shippenville, which specializes in the customization of items ranging from apparel to trophies and plaques to assorted gifts, put its own unique spin on the production of face masks.
Jim Carroll, who owns All American with his son Ian, said, “Anybody can make a face mask if they want. Our biggest thing is custom ones that feature company logos and other personalizations. We deal with clothing, that’s our biggest business, so it just fit what we do every day.”
Carroll offers two primary types of masks — flat, rectangular one-size-fits-all masks and fitted masks sized specifically for men, women or children that more closely follow the face’s contours. Though he reports selling equal numbers of both, the rectangular masks, which hook around the ears and are designed to be “easy-on, easy-off,” lend themselves best to customization.
“For a custom mask, the rectangular works better for a logo because it can sit smack in the center. The logo doesn’t fit in the center of the fitted ones because there’s a seam down the middle to create the fit, the logo kind of goes off to the side,” he said.
He doesn’t require a minimum number to be ordered but handles both small and large orders. Carroll has received requests for quantities of up to 100. Turnaround for the handmade masks is about four to five days depending on the size of an order and where it falls in the work queue.
“It’s a little bit of a labor intensive process to do the custom ones. You do the artwork, cut all the fabric, print the design, make the straps. Then it goes to the seamstress who assembles everything,” he said.
In keeping with All American’s slogan of “…almost anything on almost everything,” the business has produced a variety of mask customizations. “Most of the custom ones are company logos but there are some funny ones — Marvel characters, Power Rangers, American flags, stacks of money, a photograph of a women’s smile, smiley faces.”
Customer reaction has been positive, with Carroll noting, “We’re very pleased. We figured it would be busy, but we didn’t count on it being this busy. We’re just trying to keep up with the mass demand at this point.”