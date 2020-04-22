DISTANT – As many small businesses in the area were forced to close due to the pandemic, and the financial difficulties will be felt for some time, one local business has come up with a way for everyone in the community to show their support for these businesses that help make our hometown what it is.
Tyler Hopper of Hopper Corp. Branding & Technology of Distant has launched a new website that already has 16 area businesses signed up to offer specially-branded items.
Hopper said that last year, his business worked on a new website for schools to sell apparel with their names and logos. Unfortunately, the site was ready to launch just as the local schools closed their doors.
“That’s when we thought we could use this and it would be good for local businesses,” Hopper said. “We wanted to do something to support the small businesses.”
Local businesses can sign up for no charge, Hopper said, and they get to keep the profits from any of the products featuring their business logo which are sold on the site.
As of last Friday, Hopper said 16 area businesses, mostly from the New Bethlehem area, had signed up to take part.
The businesses work with Hopper by providing their business logo, which is then used to create mock up products ranging from T-shirts and sweatshirts, to tote bags, aprons, stickers, mugs and other items. Businesses can choose which products they want to have their logo featured on, with some choosing just a few, and others selecting 14 items.
“I wanted to do different types of products,” Hopper said, noting that customers can also choose from a variety on colors on some of the items. That way, he said, people can support more than one business by wearing their logos on shirts, but can have the shirts in different colors.
Hopper said the effort is off to a good start, with many sales taking place in the first week and nearly 500 users visiting the website.
“The more businesses we add, the more publicity this is going to get,” he said.
In addition to the logo items, businesses can also sign up to sell gift cards for their business on the site. He said that five of the businesses were using that option so far.
Currently, the following businesses are listed on www.ShopSmallBusiness.net: A.R.T. Place, B Tools, Evans Tree Service & Labor, Hopper Corp., Leatherwood Lather & Lodge, Reddinger Taxidermy, RMS Furniture, Rupp Real Estate & Appraisals, Saint Charles Bloomin’ Brushes, Sweet Delights, The Jewelry Shop, Tina Unger’s Hair Salon, Toy Drilling, Tri-County Health & Fitness, Yeany’s Maple and Zack’s, as well as items for the New Bethlehem and Redbank Valley areas.
Businesses can sign up by visiting hoppercorp.com and completing the online form.
“This project would not be possible without the willingness of local businesses to come together and pull their resources to help promote each other,” Hopper said. “Each business participating in the fundraiser helps all of the other businesses by increasing our outreach in the community.”