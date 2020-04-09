BROOKVILLE — A limited number of traditional Easter flowers will be available this weekend, as local florists are not able to receive deliveries.
“Everything is canceled,” Jen Knapp, of Bloom on Main, said last week.
“A lot of churches wanted to pick up their palms for Palm Sunday and just leave them at the church for members to pick up or to be delivered to their members, but all of my suppliers are closed, too,” she said.
Knapp said besides not being able to get the palm branches which had been ordered, she was not able to get “potted plants or fresh products, either.”
Not only has the state shutdown resulted in few flowers being available for Easter, it has also affected funeral services.
Knapp said she was “able to put together a couple arrangements early last week, but most of my fresh flowers in the cooler could not be used.” She said more people are choosing keepsakes such as chimes and inspirational throws in place of the flowers.