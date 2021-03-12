DuBOIS — Six candidates will vie for the vacant Magisterial District Judge seat in DuBois in the municipal primary election scheduled for May 18.
The justice seat, District 46-3-01 of Clearfield County, includes the areas of DuBois, Treasure Lake, Penfield, Luthersburg, Troutville, Falls Creek, Rockton and Grampian. A special election is being held for the seat following the retirement of Judge Patrick Ford in October.
The last day to circulate and file nomination petitions was Tuesday.
According to the Clearfield County Election Office, those cross-filing as both Republican and Democrat include: Elliot Gelfand, Michael Marshall, Scott Farrell, Gil Barker, David Sean Meholick and Randall Vargas.
District justice candidates needed 100 signatures from each party if cross-filing plus a $100 cross-filing fee.
City of DuBoisRepublican Edward L. Walsh, who was appointed mayor in August following the resignation of Randy Schmidt, will be running unopposed for the remaining two years of the mayor’s term.
City Treasurer Lisa LaBrasca Becker, a Republican, is running for re-election to the four-year term.
Republican Shannon Renee Gabriel, who was appointed to fill Walsh’s seat on council, is running for the remaining two years of the council seat Walsh resigned from upon his appointment as mayor.
Republicans Shane Dietz and James Aughenbaugh are running for re-election to two four-year term seats.
Republican David Allen Volpe is running for the remaining two years of the controller’s post, which Gabriel surrendered upon her appointment to Walsh’s seat after he was appointed mayor. Volpe was appointed to the controller’s position in August.
Sandy TownshipThere are two six-year terms on the Sandy Township board of supervisors on this year’s ballot.
Incumbent Mark T. Sullivan and James Jeffers, both Republicans, are seeking re-election. Joining them on the Republican ballot is J. Barry Abbott Sr.
Tax Collector Elizabeth “Libby” Roudybush, a Republican, is running unopposed for another four-year term in the position.
DuBois Area School BoardThere are three incumbents running for three four-year terms on the nine-member DuBois Area School Board.
Lawrence Joseph Salone is running for re-election and he represents Region B, which includes Sandy, Huston and Union townships and Falls Creek Borough in Clearfield County. Also in Region B, Jeff Madinger Sr. is seeking re-election.
In Region C, which includes Brady Township and Troutville Borough in Clearfield County and Sykesville and Reynoldsville boroughs and Winslow Township in Jefferson County, incumbent Sam Armagost is running for re-election, according to the Jefferson County Elections Office.