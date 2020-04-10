ST. MARYS — While raising funds for personal protective equipment for Penn Highlands Elk medical staff, Josh Buzard and Dustin Uhl of Team-B Custom Sportswear have another idea in the works.
“Small Biz Saviors” is an idea Team-B came up with to try and help other businesses like their own, Uhl said.
“Since everybody in town is struggling with businesses being shut down, the economy has taken a huge drop,” Uhl said.
They picked 10-12 businesses in the St. Marys area to start with. Each business has its own T-shirt and online store through the Team-B website.
“They promote it themselves, and will try to gain supporters online to buy the T-shirts,” Uhl said. “We sell them for $18 to $20, and half the profit will benefit their business.”
Especially during times like this, Uhl and Buzard say it’s important for people to support one another. It’s also a way for the general public to give back to their favorite local businesses in need during COVID-19.
The shirts, each different from the others, include the business’ logo on the front. Some already on the website include Cooper’s Diner, KC Studios, Beimel Softball and Baseball, The First Chance Inn, Kneading Hands, Summit Fireside Lodge and Grill of Ridgway, Insight Therapy and Temple Studio.
The number of businesses interested in participating has been quickly taking off, Uhl said. The men have a list of around 35 small businesses they plan to ask to participate, but any business is welcome, including ones outside of the Elk County area, such as DuBois.
“We’ll add five to 10 more stores per week,” Uhl said. “There is no charge to these small businesses whatsoever. They are going to make more money than us, ultimately.”
For more information, visit www.teambcustom.com/small-biz-saviors. Visit Team-B Custom Sportswear on Facebook.