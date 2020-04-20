DuBOIS — The May 10-14 Small College World Series, in which DuBois is the official host partner, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
“We’re all so sad to announce that the Small College World Series that we’ve been fortunate to host the last couple of years and just signed an extended contract with, has been canceled for this year,” said Suplizio. “We will not be hosting that for softball and baseball.”
In August 2019, the United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) Board of Directors approved a five-year extension with the City of DuBois for the Small College World Series, which locks in DuBois as the official host partner through the 2023-2024 season. The cancelation this year will extend the contract through the 2024-25 season.
“It’s very disappointing to us here at the city. We were looking forward to working with the USCAA and continue our really good relationship with them,” said Suplizio. “The Small College World Series brings so much to the city. This event and the U.S. Women’s Softball Team event would have made a great economic impact to our entire area. Hopefully we can bring it back next year and make it even stronger.”
Through the extension, the games will continue to be played at DuBois’ Showers Field and Heindl Memorial Field, each first-class turf facilities.
The Small College World Series has generated more than 1,000 room nights from participants alone in 2018 and 2019, with an estimated $450,000 to $500,000 in economic impact to the city.