KANE — The nonprofit PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship (PA Wilds Center) is encouraging small tourism-related businesses in the 13 counties of the Pennsylvania Wilds to join its free network as a way to help prep for the upcoming small business grant round announced by Gov. Tom Wolf.
The state’s network of Community Development Financial Institutions, or CDFIs, will be distributing more than $225M in grant funds statewide to small businesses impacted by COVID-19 shutdowns. The application for the grant program is in development.
David Kahley, president and CEO of The Progress Fund, the CDFI that serves the Pennsylvania Wilds region, said the COVID grant program will be geared toward Main Street type, for-profit businesses with fewer than 25 full-time employees and less than $1M in annual gross sales revenues. He anticipated the application period to open around July 1. The PA Department of Community and Economic Development has posted general guidelines for the program here.
PA Wilds Center, which operates programs for rural communities, entrepreneurs and small businesses involved in growing the region’s $1.8B nature and heritage tourism industry, has teamed up with The Progress Fund to get COVID grant funds into the important tourism economy of the Pennsylvania Wilds.
More than 240 small businesses – outfitters, lodges, restaurants, breweries, wineries, distilleries, B&Bs, retailers, makers, craft ag food producers, and creative services companies — from across the PA Wilds already participate in the Center’s free business network, The Wilds Cooperative of PA, as do many chambers, visitor bureaus, state parks and other non-profit partners.
“Tourism makes up 11 percent of the Pennsylvania Wilds’ economy and has been heavily impacted due to closures and restrictions on travel, as highlighted in our recent white paper,” says PA Wilds Center CEO Ta Enos. “Our region has seen four decades of population decline due to industry losses. To have a wave of service-sector closures on top of that would be devastating to our rural communities. These grants are critical to helping stop that.”
Enos invited small tourism-related businesses in the Pennsylvania Wilds that are not already part of the Center’s network to join it at WildsCoPA.org to stay in the loop on any updates the Center has on the grant program. There is no membership fee to join.
In May, PA Wilds Center launched a facebook live interview series where it pays small businesses in the Wilds Cooperative $250 to share pivots and reopening strategies they are using to keep their companies viable amid the COVID public health crisis. More than a dozen interviews in the Wilds Are Working: Rural Entrepreneurs in Uncharted Times Series have already gone live.
“The Wilds Cooperative is a free technical and communications resource for tourism-related businesses in the region, so we encourage rural companies in this industry to take advantage of the ecosystem we are building,” Enos says. “We’d love to see every business in our network that applies for one of these COVID grants be successful.”
The state’s network of nonprofit CDFIs continued to work on the application and scoring criteria for the COVID grants. Many questions are still being worked out.
The COVID grant funding was developed in partnership with state lawmakers and allocated through the recently enacted state budget, which included $2.6 billion in federal stimulus funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, of which $225 million was earmarked for relief for small businesses.
Kahley said the goal of the group is to make the application portal live by July 1. Eligible businesses will be able to use the grants to cover operating expenses during the shutdown and transition to re-opening, and for technical assistance including training and guidance for business owners as they stabilize and relaunch their businesses.